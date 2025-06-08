HC Wainwright Increases BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $145.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 252.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 390,360 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

