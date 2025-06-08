Royal Bank of Canada Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $126.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

