Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

FIVE opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

