RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Price Target Raised to $11.50

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

RenovoRx Price Performance

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

