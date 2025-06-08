Dentgroup LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dentgroup LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

