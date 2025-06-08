Comparing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and QHSLab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $14.63 million 0.90 -$13.58 million ($1.73) -1.29 QHSLab $1.41 million 1.50 -$470,000.00 ($0.04) -4.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. QHSLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -86.19% -335.04% -93.58% QHSLab -3.24% N/A -3.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivos Therapeutics and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 QHSLab 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.82, suggesting a potential upside of 115.99%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than QHSLab.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.02, suggesting that its share price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.