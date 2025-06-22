Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 479 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $470.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.63 and a 200-day moving average of $468.25. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

