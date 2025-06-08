Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

