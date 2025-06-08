Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.