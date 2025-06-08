Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

