Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Boosted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,637,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $183.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

