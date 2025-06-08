Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

