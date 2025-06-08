OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Altria Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,418,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,441,000 after acquiring an additional 523,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,414,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of MO stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.