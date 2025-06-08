Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

