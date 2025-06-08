Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,251 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

