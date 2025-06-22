First Financial Group Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Financial Group Corp lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.0% of First Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.