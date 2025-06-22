Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

