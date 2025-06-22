Inlight Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 205 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

