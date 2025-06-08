Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

