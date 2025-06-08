Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Cameco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CCJ opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.