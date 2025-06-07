United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Fortress Financial Group LLC

Fortress Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

