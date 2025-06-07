Epiq Partners LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $178.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

