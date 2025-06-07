Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,454,000 after buying an additional 359,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

