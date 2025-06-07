Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

NYSE RCL opened at $276.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

