Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.17.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.01. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

