Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLUT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.79.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day moving average is $253.85. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,958.40. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $563,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,094.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

