Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases £148.92 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Grainger plc (LON:GRIGet Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($201.46).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 2nd, Robert Hudson purchased 69 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($204.42).
  • On Wednesday, April 2nd, Robert Hudson acquired 72 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,200 ($97.40) per share, with a total value of £5,184 ($7,012.99).

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 184.40 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 252.50 ($3.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.86.

Grainger (LON:GRIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

