Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of CRUS opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

