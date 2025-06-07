Yext’s (YEXT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Yext Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.07. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Yext by 16.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yext by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

