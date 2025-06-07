Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Newmont Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after buying an additional 1,306,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

