Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys £2,754.24 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley acquired 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,754.24 ($3,725.97).

LON ECEL opened at GBX 157 ($2.12) on Friday. Eurocell plc has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 191 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.75.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

