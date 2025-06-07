Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

