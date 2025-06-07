Reviewing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% Pro-Dex 11.06% 21.68% 12.40%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

InspireMD has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InspireMD and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

InspireMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.51%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Pro-Dex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $7.03 million 10.90 -$19.92 million ($0.79) -3.16 Pro-Dex $64.12 million 2.18 $2.13 million $2.80 15.33

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats InspireMD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

