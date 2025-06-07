CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $470.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $420.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

