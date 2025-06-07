Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $13.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Asana stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,151,226.24. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 over the last ninety days. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 825.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

