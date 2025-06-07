Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) versus Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -37.03% -35.89% Aeries Technology 23.81% -2,170.47% 33.11%

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.84) -18.75 Aeries Technology $70.85 million 0.43 $15.66 million $1.62 0.43

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeries Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

