International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 121.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

