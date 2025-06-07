Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATYR. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATYR

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Atyr PHARMA has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atyr PHARMA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.