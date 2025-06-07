Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $329.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $298.00 to $329.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $303.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.85 and its 200-day moving average is $209.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,531.52. This represents a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.