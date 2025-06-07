SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Critical Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and Altigen Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $56.28 million 0.10 -$8.13 million N/A N/A Altigen Communications $13.62 million 1.07 $1.56 million $0.09 6.28

Altigen Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SUNation Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SUNation Energy and Altigen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77% Altigen Communications 11.45% 3.89% 3.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altigen Communications beats SUNation Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. The company offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Skype, a call center solution. In addition, it provides hosted services, which include hosted IP PBX, Skype for Business, session initiation protocol trunk, call center solution, voice and video calling, conference calling, and various long-distance services; and software assurance services, which offer customers with software updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. The company serves financial services, healthcare, retail, and business services industries through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Milpitas, California.

