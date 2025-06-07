Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.42) to GBX 958 ($12.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 890 ($12.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 834.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 778.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 650.50 ($8.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 970 ($13.12).

In other news, insider Graeme Yorston bought 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £3,283.86 ($4,442.45). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.52), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($226,253.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $2,082,024. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

