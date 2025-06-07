Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.97.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $210.78 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $214.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,806 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

