Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 10.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

OLA stock opened at C$15.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.46 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total value of C$193,257.37. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 42,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$557,778.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock worth $5,067,805. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.