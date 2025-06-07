BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Given New $33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BBB Foods Price Performance

NYSE TBBB opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 0.17. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 124.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

