Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE WHD opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Cactus has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

