Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paymentus

Paymentus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Paymentus

PAY stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 275.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.