Promising Penny Stocks To Consider – June 4th

BigBear.ai, Cellectar Biosciences, TeraWulf, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and JetBlue Airways are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that typically trade for less than five dollars per share and often trade on over-the-counter (OTC) markets or smaller exchanges. Because they have low trading volumes, limited financial disclosures and high price volatility, penny stocks carry a higher risk of rapid losses or manipulation compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,033,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,367,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

CLRB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,610,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,870. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLRB

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,500,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 38,893,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,880,942. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,987,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

Further Reading