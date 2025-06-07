Michael Burkland Sells 12,594 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $342,178.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,022.54. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $154,833.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 292.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,061,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

