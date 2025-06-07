Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO Sells $288,540.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $288,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,870. This trade represents a 35.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yajing Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Yajing Chen sold 924 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,593.64.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $189,499.20.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 46,222.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,172,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,917,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

