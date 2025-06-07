Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 480 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JEPQ stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.